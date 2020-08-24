Ask the Consul – Regional Federal Benefits Unit (FBU)

The Regional Federal Benefits Unit (FBU) at Embassy Santo Domingo provides various services to U.S. citizens abroad. FBU assists U.S. citizens and foreign nationals who have inquiries about or receive benefits from the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, Office of Personnel Management, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The team located at the American Embassy in Santo Domingo is responsible for providing services to all of the Caribbean, Bermuda, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, and Suriname.

Currently, FBU can provide the following services: changes of address and change of bank account, enrollment in the Direct Deposit Program, request a Proof of Income or Benefits Verification Letter, applying for Social Security benefits, enrollment in Medicare parts A and B (Medical and Hospital Insurance) and disenrollment from Medicare Parts A and B, accepting full calendar month reports, and process a Report the Death of a Beneficiary.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, FBU cannot accept applications for Social Security Number Cards, for replacements or first-time applicants. Additionally, the FBU team cannot provide services to walk-in visitors but remains ready and able to help you by phone and email, with most Social Security business.

The preferred and most effective way to get in contact with an FBU representative is by email at FBU.Santo.Domingo@ssa.gov. For a representative to provide the most effective service, please include the following information in every email sent: full name, date of birth, complete Social Security Number (XXX-XX-XXXX), country from which you are writing, two telephone numbers where you can be reached (including country code and city code) and a brief description of your inquiry.

The Regional Federal Benefits Unit and American Citizen Services Unit stand ready to help U.S. citizens abroad.